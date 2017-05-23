MLB

Through the first month and a half of the Major League Baseball, rumors are already starting to fly about deals that could be made before the trade deadline.

As teams scramble to get a foothold of their positions in their respective divisions, injuries have already derailed some teams potential at a postseason berth.

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league.

Rumors and News

• Veteran first baseman James Loney was granted release from the Braves on a minor-league deal.

• The Red Sox have recently been scouting White Sox pitcher Jose Quintana and third baseman Todd Frazier. (CBS Chicago)

• The Nationals came close to acquiring Chicago White Sox closer David Robertson before spring training (USA Today)

Injuries

• San Francisco Giants centerfielder Denard Span is expected to miss a few more games with left thumb inflammation

• Mets pitcher Steven Matz was sent on a Triple-A rehab assignment. He could return to the majors by the end of the month.

• Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer is expected to be re-evaluated for a right hand injury.

• Rockies shortstop Trevor Story could return this week. Story has been on the 10-day DL with a left shoulder strain.

• Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard says he has ‘no clue’ when he will return from lat injury that landed him on the 60-day disabled list.

