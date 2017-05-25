MLB

MLB rumors: Latest news, buzz, trades and more

These are the five best contracts in baseball
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

Through the first two months of the Major League Baseball season, rumors are already starting to fly about deals that could be made before the trade deadline.

As teams scramble to get a foothold of their positions in their respective divisions, injuries have already derailed some teams potential at a postseason berth.

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league.

Rumors and News

• The Padres are receiving trade interest in reliever Brad Hand. (ESPN.com)

• Baltimore Orioles right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez's spot in the rotation could be up for grabs. Jimenez is 1-2 with a 7.17 ERA this season. (MASN)

• Orioles release Michael Bourn from minor-league deal.

• Red Sox pitcher David Price struggles in latest minor league start. He gave up six runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out four batters in 3.2 innings.

Injuries

• New York Yankees placed outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury on the seven-day concussion disabled list.

• New York Mets placed pitcher Tommy Milone on the 10-day disabled list with left knee sprain. Move is retroactive to May 22.

• Kansas City Royals placed pitcher Nate Karns on the 10-day disabled list with right extensor strain.

• Washington Nationals placed outfielder Chris Heisey on the 10-day disabled list with right bicep rupture.

• Blue Jays placed rookie outfielder Anthony Alford is expected to miss 4–6 weeks with broken wrist.

