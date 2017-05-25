MLB

No. 6: '07—Cameron Maybin; '17—Andrew McCutchen

The Original No. 6: Maybin (No. 6 BA, No. 7 BP)

Maybin burst onto the major league scene at age 20 in 2007 by homering off of Roger Clemens at Yankee Stadium in his second game. A former No. 10 draft pick, he has shown signs of stardom since; he stole 66 bases and was worth a combined 7.5 WAR for the Padres in 2011 and '12. Mostly, however, he's been on the move, traded five times in a nine-year span, the first time as part of the Marlins' return in the 2009 blockbuster that sent Miguel Cabrera blockbuster to Detroit, though the names have gotten less impressive as time has gone on. He's currently the Angels' regular leftfielder, if you're looking for a place to forward his mail. 

The New No. 6 McCutchen (No. 13 BA, No. 15 BP)

Though he’s struggling to an even greater degree right now than his career-worst 2016 season, the 30-year-old McCutchen has already built a strong resume, with five All-Star appearances, a Gold Glove, the 2013 NL MVP award and a role as the centerpiece of the Pirates’ return to relevance. His 37.3 WAR is respectable but still behind those of the 2017 players listed above him. 

