The Original No. 10: Bruce (No. 14 BA, No. 9 BP)

Bruce had attributes that made the entire baseball world eagerly await his arrival in early 2008: a whole-field approach, command of the strike zone and power at the plate; arm strength and the ability to play a passable centerfield defensively. In fact, Bruce was a more highly-touted prospect than teammate Joey Votto (who’s three years older). The 12th pick of the 2005 draft, Bruce was coming off a big season as a 19-year-old in the Midwest League when he shot up the prospect lists. An even bigger season—26 homers and a combined .319/.375/.587 at High A, Double and Triple A—made him the top prospect on both lists heading into 2008. Power has been Bruce’s calling card in the majors, as his 252 homers rank second among the 2007 prospects and 17th overall, but he’s become much more pull-happy. That—particularly when paired with his high-strikeout tendency—has limited his career line for the Reds and the Mets to just .248/.318/469 for a 110 OPS+. For his career he's been worth a meager 16.9 WAR, including just 1.1 since the start of 2014.

The New No. 10: Miller (No. 10 BA, No. 17 BP)

The sixth pick of the 2006 draft, Miller debuted in the majors late that year and spent parts of the next five seasons getting torched for a 5.78 ERA and 4.75 FIP, primarily as a starter; during that span, he was dealt to the Marlins and then to the Red Sox. Boston finally turned him into a reliever in 2012, and since then, he's become one of the game's best, posting a 2.01 ERA while striking out an eye-popping 14.1 per nine and, to at least some extent, leading a revolution in reliever usage with his willingness not to close. He sparkled in the 2016 postseason, posting a 1.40 ERA with 30 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings and winning ALCS MVP honors.