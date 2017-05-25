MLB

No. 5: '07—Brandon Wood; '17—Ryan Braun

The Original No. 5: Wood (No. 8 BA, No. 5 BP)

Wood's power—he bashed a combined 43 homers at High A in 2005 and Double A in '06—was remarkable for a middle infielder, and it had scouts going gaga. Alas, he had major contact woes borne of pitch recognition shortcomings that proved to be his undoing. The Angels gave him his first taste of major league action in 2007 but Wood batted just .152 in 13 games. That proved prescient, as he hit a combined .186 with a 40 OPS+ in parts of five seasons in Anaheim. For his career, which at the major league level ended in 2011, he hit .186/.225/.289 with 18 homers in 751 plate appearances. 

The New No. 5: Braun (No. 26 BA, No. 12 BP)

Selected No. 5 in the loaded '05 draft, Braun reached the majors in 2007 and has produced a 141 OPS+ in his career, second only to Votto’s 157 among 2007 prospects. His 292 homers are seventh in the majors in that span, but poor defense—including a shift from third base to leftfield—has limited his value, and while he won the ‘07 Rookie of the Year award and the 2011 NL MVP, the specter of his 2013 Biogenesis-related suspension and his conduct surrounding it have put a well-deserved dent in his reputation

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters