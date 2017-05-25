The Original No. 5: Wood (No. 8 BA, No. 5 BP)

Wood's power—he bashed a combined 43 homers at High A in 2005 and Double A in '06—was remarkable for a middle infielder, and it had scouts going gaga. Alas, he had major contact woes borne of pitch recognition shortcomings that proved to be his undoing. The Angels gave him his first taste of major league action in 2007 but Wood batted just .152 in 13 games. That proved prescient, as he hit a combined .186 with a 40 OPS+ in parts of five seasons in Anaheim. For his career, which at the major league level ended in 2011, he hit .186/.225/.289 with 18 homers in 751 plate appearances.

The New No. 5: Braun (No. 26 BA, No. 12 BP)

Selected No. 5 in the loaded '05 draft, Braun reached the majors in 2007 and has produced a 141 OPS+ in his career, second only to Votto’s 157 among 2007 prospects. His 292 homers are seventh in the majors in that span, but poor defense—including a shift from third base to leftfield—has limited his value, and while he won the ‘07 Rookie of the Year award and the 2011 NL MVP, the specter of his 2013 Biogenesis-related suspension and his conduct surrounding it have put a well-deserved dent in his reputation