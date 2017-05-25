MLB

No. 4: '07—Homer Bailey; '17—Troy Tulowitzki

The Original No. 4: Bailey (No. 5 BA, No. 4 BP)

Tagged for a 6.72 ERA in 17 major league starts in 2007 and '08, Bailey finally got a foothold in the majors in mid-2009, but shoulder woes limited him to just 41 starts over the next two seasons. He put together a pair of strong, healthy years in 2012 and '13, punctuated by a pair of no-hitters. The Reds signed him to a six-year, $105 million contract in February 2014 but it has proved to be disastrous, as injuries have limited him to just 31 starts since, including eight in the last three seasons. 

The New No. 4 (Troy Tulowitzki (No. 15 BA, No. 24 BP)

Chosen seventh in the 2005 draft, Tulowitzki debuted in late '06 and helped the Rockies reach their first and still only World Series the following year. Despite his 24 homers, 31 Defensive Runs Saved and 6.8 WAR, he was robbed of the 2007 NL Rookie of the Year award by the Brewers' Ryan Braun, whose 34 homers and league-leading .631 slugging percentage were offset by-32 DRS at third base en route to just 2.0 WAR. With five All-Star appearance and two Gold Gloves, Tulo has been strong for both Colorado and Toronto, but durability issues—he’s topped 140 games just three times—and the Coors Field factor will limit his Cooperstown chances. 

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters