These are the five best contracts in baseball

Through the first two months of the Major League Baseball season, rumors are already starting to fly about deals that could be made before the trade deadline.

As teams scramble to get a foothold of their positions in their respective divisions, injuries have already derailed some teams potential at a postseason berth.

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league.

Rumors and News

• The Tampa Rays are willing to trade pitcher Alex Cobb, should they become selling at trade deadline (FanRag Sports)

• The Red Sox will activate David Price. Price has missed all season with an elbow injury and will make season debut on Monday against the White Sox.

• The selling price of the Miami Marlins continues to drop with the price to buy now at a reported $1.3 billion.

• The Minnesota Twins unlikely to take Hunter Greene with first overall pick in MLB draft. (FanRag Sports)

Injuries

• Los Angeles Dodgers placed outfielder Joc Pederson on the 7-day disabled list with a concussion. Move is retroactive to May 24.

• The Brewers will place outfielder Ryan Braun on the 10-day disabled list with left calf tightness.

• Detroit Tigers catcher James McCann is out indefinitely after suffering left hand laceration. Expected to be placed on disabled list.

• Cleveland Indians placed outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall on the 7-day disabled list with a concussion. Move is retroactive to May 23.

• Tampa Bay Rays placed pitcher Jumbo Diaz on the 10-day disabled list with right arm fatigue. Move is retroactive to May 23.

• New York Yankees placed outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury on the 7-day disabled list with a concussion.

• Cincinnati Reds placed pitcher Amir Garrett on the 10-day disabled list with right hip inflammation. Move is retroactive to May 24.