Watch: Aaron Judge crushes first career grand slam

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge crushed his first career grand slam on Sunday afternoon.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Judge homered to right field off Andrew Triggs to score Ronald Torreyes, Gary Sanchez and Matt Holiday to give the Yankees a 5–2 lead.

Watch the grand slam below:

Aaron Judge belts his first Major League grand slam to right, giving the Yankees a 5-2 lead with his 16th homer of the season #PapaSlam!!! pic.twitter.com/mrxPuikE1C — TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB) May 28, 2017

The home run is Judge's 16th of the season and ties him with Mike Trout for the MLB lead.