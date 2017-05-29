MLB

Through the first two months of the Major League Baseball season, rumors are already starting to fly about deals that could be made before the trade deadline.

As teams scramble to get a foothold of their positions in their respective divisions, injuries have already derailed some teams potential at a postseason berth.

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league.

Rumors and News

• Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen says trading Zack Greinke, A.J. Pollock or Patrick Corbin would not make sense with team in playoff contention. (Arizona Republic)

• Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner to start throwing program Friday.

• Detroit Tigers veterans will be considered tradeable if team doesn't improve by end of June. (Fox Sports)

Injuries

• Minnesota Twins placed pitcher Justin Haley on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder soreness.

• St. Louis Cardinals placed 2B Kolten Wong on the 10-day disabled list with left elbow strain. Move is retroactive to May 27.

• Texas Rangers placed pitcher Dario Alvarez on the 10-day disabled list with left elbow strain. Move is retroactive to May 26.

• Mets pitcher Steven Matz could return to the team in early June. Matz has been out with left elbow inflammation.

