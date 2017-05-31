MLB

MLB rumors: Latest news, buzz, trades and more

1:28 | MLB
These are the five best contracts in baseball
icon
Scooby Axson
2 hours ago

Through the first two months of the Major League Baseball season, rumors are already starting to fly about deals that could be made before the trade deadline.

As teams scramble to get a foothold of their positions in their respective divisions, injuries have already derailed some teams potential at a postseason berth.

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league.

Rumors and News

• Dodgers, Red Sox interested in Marlins pitcher Tom Koehler. (Boston Globe)

• Kansas City left-hander Jason Vargas could be dealt before the trading deadline. (Boston Globe)

• Former Florida governor Jeb Bush drops his pursuit to purchase the Miami Marlins

• 

Injuries

• Houston Astros placed RHP Joe Musgrove on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder discomfort. Move is retroactive to May 27.

• Boston Red Sox placed 2B Dustin Pedroia on the 10-day disabled list with a left wrist sprain.

• San Francisco Giants placed outfielder Michael Morse on the 7-day disabled list with a concussion

• Tampa Bay Rays placed LF Peter Bourjos on the 10-day disabled list with tennis elbow. Move isretroactive to May 29.

• Pittsburgh Pirates placed catcher Chris Stewart on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain.

• Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones is still day-to-day with left hip and ankle injuries. Jones has missed last two games.

• Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Vince Velasquez has been diagnosed with a flexor strain, with trip to the DL likely.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters