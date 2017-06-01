MLB

Los Angeles Angels (28-28)

Coming off an 88-loss season a year ago the Angels are trending in the right direction, but with Mike Trout sidelined for the next six to eight weeks by surgery to repair a torn UCL in his left thumb, it's unrealistic to think that they can remain relevant for much longer. As my frequent SI colleague Joe Sheehan pointed out in his indispensable newsletter, the rest of the offense besides Trout was "hitting" a combined .226/.297/.344 en route to -0.7 WAR, which bodes poorly. Among the pitchers, Tyler Skaggs (oblique) is out until the end of the month and Garret Richards (biceps irritation) won't be back until August, so even if the bats of infielder Danny Espinosa, outfielder Cole Calhoun and DH Albert Pujols show some life, don't expect to see a pennant race in Anaheim this September.

As for what players could be dealt, Espinosa, pitcher Jesse Chavez, third baseman Yunel Escobar, resurgent outfielder Cameron Maybin and newly-minted closer (!) Bud Norris are pending free agents, while pitchers Ricky Nolasco and Huston Street have club options.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters