MLB

Miami Marlins (21-30)

Not much has gone right for the Marlins, who are seeking the franchise's first postseason berth since 2003. The season-best four-game winning streak they took into Thursday night's game offers Miami a flicker of hope that things are turning around, but with the franchise up for sale, it's not difficult to envision owner Jeffrey Loria authorizing one last sell-off, for old time's sake. If that happens, the likes of pitchers Edinson Volquez and Brad Ziegler, both signed to affordable deals that run through next year, could be trade targets. The team could look to move second baseman Dee Gordon, who has rebounded somewhat from a disastrous 2016 to bat .289 with 16 stolen bases, but with more than $40 million remaining on his deal that includes a 2021 option, that won't be easy.

