Through the first two months of the Major League Baseball season, rumors are already starting to fly about deals that could be made before the trade deadline.

As teams scramble to get a foothold of their positions in their respective divisions, injuries have already derailed some teams potential at a postseason berth.

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league.

Rumors and News

• Scout believes the Tigers’ Justin Verlander and Rays’ Chris Archer are best fit for Rockies should team make a move before trading deadline. Rays pitcher Alex Cobb and Athletics pitcher Sonny Gray also in play. (Fox Sports)

• The Cardinals released reliever Jonathan Broxton. Broxton had a 6.89 ERA in only 16 1/3 innings this season.

• Miami Marlins via MLB have set up a trust for the mother and daughter of Jose Fernandez. Fernandez was killed in a boating accident in Sept. 2016. (Miami Herald)

• Mets says mascot who flipped off fans during Wednesday night's game won't wear the costume again.

• Bryce Harper's suspension for charging mound against Giants reliever Hunter Strickland reduced to three games.

Injuries

• Baltimore Orioles placed catcher Welington Castillo on the 10-day disabled list a groin contusion.

• Tampa Bay Rays placed pitcher Matt Andriese on the 10-day disabled list with a groin strain.

• Philadelphia Phillies placed pitcher Vince Velasquez on the 10-day disabled list with a right flexor strain.

• Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout underwent surgery to repair torn UCL, dorsal capsule in left thumb. Expected to return after All-Star break.

