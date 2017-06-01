The PED suspension of outfielder Starling Marte just two weeks into the season dealt Pittsburgh's already slim postseason chances a severe blow, and it's expected that GM Neal Huntington will be making some moves come late July. Outfielder Andrew McCutchen remains available, but the former NL MVP's .223/.301/.404 performance won't net the Bucs the anticipated windfall despite his modest salary ($14 million, with a $14.5 million option for next year). The player on the roster who will, and who very well could be on the go, is ace Gerrit Cole, who has two more years of arbitration eligibility but is unlikely to remain in Pittsburgh long term.