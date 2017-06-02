MLB

Minor leaguer suspended 30 games for throwing ball into on-field brawl

These are the five best contracts in baseball
Jeremy Woo
2 hours ago

West Michigan Whitecaps reliever Eduardo Jimenez has been suspended 30 games after flinging a baseball into the middle of an on-field brawl earlier this week, according to MLive.com.

The 22-year-old Jimenez hit an opposing player in the leg as the Whitecaps and Dayton Dragons scuffled. The two teams are contending for the Midwest League’s Eastern Division. The fight stemmed from a hard slide by a Dragons player, and the Whitecaps shortstop then stepping on that player’s leg.

The Whitecaps are a Single A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

This is all rather regrettable.

