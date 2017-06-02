These are the five best contracts in baseball

Through the first two months of the Major League Baseball season, rumors are already starting to fly about deals that could be made before the trade deadline.

As teams scramble to get a foothold of their positions in their respective divisions, injuries have already derailed some teams potential at a postseason berth.

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league.

Rumors and News

• The Texas Rangers expect to trade pitcher Sam Dyson soon. Dyson has a 10.80 ERA and four blown saves this season. (Fox Sports)

• Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar to give forfeited salary to LGBTQ groups.

• The Blue Jays have released right-handed pitcher Mat Latos.

Injuries

• Cleveland Indians placed outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall on the 10-day disabled list with a concussion.

• Washington Nationals transferred outfielder Adam Eaton from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list with strained left knee.

• Los Angeles Angels placed outfielder Cameron Maybin on the 10-day disabled list retroactive with left oblique muscle contusion. Move is retroactive to May 30.

• Miami Marlins placed pitcher Justin Nicolino on the 10-day disabled list with Left index finger contusion. Move is retroactive to May 31.