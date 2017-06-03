Former Arizona Diamondbacks star Luis Gonzalez came upon a car accident in Paradise Valley, Arizona on Friday afternoon and helped pull a woman from her car in the collision.

Gonzalez and his friend were driving when the car ahead of them jumped the median and got into the head-on crash.

“It was pretty scary,” Gonzalez told AzPrepsLive on 98.7 FM. “I was following in another car and I saw it. I did what anybody else would do. I was just trying to get her out of the car as quickly as possible.”

Watch Gonzalez consoling the accident victim below:

Game winning hit in World Series was nothing compared to seeing @Luisgonzo20 pull a stranger from her car right after she was hit head on. pic.twitter.com/2OhTzdGBqY — Artie (@artcuffari) June 3, 2017

Gonzalez played 19 seasons in the majors and helped deliver a World Series title in 2001 with a walk-off hit off Mariano Rivera in Game 7 against the Yankees.

He currently serves as a senior advisor for the Diamondbacks.