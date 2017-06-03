MLB

Former Diamondback Luis Gonzalez pulled a woman out of a car accident

0:56 | MLB
MLB may have entered a Home Run Renaissance
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Former Arizona Diamondbacks star Luis Gonzalez came upon a car accident in Paradise Valley, Arizona on Friday afternoon and helped pull a woman from her car in the collision.

Gonzalez and his friend were driving when the car ahead of them jumped the median and got into the head-on crash.

“It was pretty scary,” Gonzalez told AzPrepsLive on 98.7 FM. “I was following in another car and I saw it. I did what anybody else would do. I was just trying to get her out of the car as quickly as possible.”

Watch Gonzalez consoling the accident victim below:

Gonzalez played 19 seasons in the majors and helped deliver a World Series title in 2001 with a walk-off hit off Mariano Rivera in Game 7 against the Yankees.

He currently serves as a senior advisor for the Diamondbacks.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters