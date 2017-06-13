The long-awaited major league debut of New York Yankees prospect Gleyber Torres may still take some time, Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders manager Al Pedrique told ESPN's Andrew Marchand.

"If you ask me today, if the call comes, he is not ready," Pedrique said. "He is headed in the right direction. I like where he is at for a 20-year-old kid to be in Triple-A. He's very mature, but defensively, he needs more work at third and second."

The Yankees acquired Torres from the Chicago Cubs in last year's trade deadline exchange with the Chicago Cubs for Aroldis Chapman, who rejoined New York in free agency. Torres was ranked the No. 5 prospect in baseball after the 2016 season by Baseball America.

Torres is hitting .254 with two home runs and 12 RBIs in his 18 games since being promoted from Double-A Trenton.

Torres is a shortstop but the Yankees have been using him at second base and third base to have a flexible option when he possibly joins the MLB club later this summer. Third baseman Chase Headley is currently struggling at the plate but the team owes him $13 million for next season.