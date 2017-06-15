MLB

Three Strikes: Last day of the MLB draft was a big one for the long ball in the majors

0:56 | MLB
MLB may have entered a Home Run Renaissance

Quickly

  • If the ball were juiced, would it even be a bad thing?
Jeremy Fuchs
an hour ago

Homer Happy

Kyle Schwarber hit a 467-foot home run in Wednesday’s game against the Mets. It cleared the Shea Bridge in Citi Field, and was the second longest homer in the stadium’s history.

Kendrys Morales hit a home run in the bottom of the fifth against Tampa Bay. It went 465 feet, the team's longest home run of the year.

It’s another night in baseball—big home runs that we obsessively track via Statcast. And it comes on the heels of a report earlier today from The Ringer that balls are being juiced.

Let’s forget about the science for a second. Home runs are up. The league is on pace to break the all-time single season record comfortably. We’ve seen moonshots from Aaron Judge, and everyone from Schwarber to Steven Souza to Jonathan Schoop have joined in on the fun.

Are juiced balls bad for the game? Tough to say. (The MLB declined to comment on The Ringer’s story.)

MLB
The numbers—and the truth—about baseball's PED problem and why it may never go away

But what is clear is that MLB has a decision to make. Fans clearly dig the long ball. There’s a reason Statcast is so popular. There’s a reason there was euphoria in 1998 and there’s a reason everyone loves Judge (and it’s not because of his strong throwing arm).

If the juiced balls are true, will MLB admit it and say: Yes, fans like it, so we did it?

Or, will they continue to deny it and showcase studies proving that point, like they did earlier this year.

Juiced balls or not, the home run surge has gotten attention, especially with the performance of some players, like Judge. Admission of anything probably won’t change that. But potential actions behind the scenes could.

Draft Day

The MLB draft is a crapshoot, especially in the later rounds. It’s hard to say if a 23rd-round pick will make it, or if an eighth-rounder will.

But the draft does have nice stories. Take Chris Singleton. The Charleston Southern outfielder is the son of Sharon Coleman-Singleton, one of the nine killed at Emanuel AME church in Charleston. Nearly two years to the day of that tragedy, Singleton was drafted in the 19th round by the Cubs.

MLB
Chris Singleton’s year of strength and sorrow after the Charleston shooting

“It’s a lot of God and a little bit of me right,” Singleton told The Post and Courier. “It’s timing itself up perfectly in my eyes.”

Singleton batted .276 with four homers and 21 RBI this year.

Darren Baker may well be a fine major leaguer, but he’ll probably always be remembered for being picked by J.T. Snow before a collision at home plate in the 2002 World Series. Time goes by fast. Baker was drafted in the 27th round by the Nationals. He’s a Cal commit, and batted .396 with eight RBI at Jesuit High.

Orioles hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh’s son, Tyler, was drafted by the O’s in the 36th round. Tyler, an infielder from Angelo State, batted .374/.468/.566 this year.

Will these three players make it? Tough to say. But they are nice stories all around.

MLB
Presenting the best and funniest names of the 2017 MLB Draft

Moving On Up

Chris Taylor stole home in the Dodgers game Wednesday night against the Indians. Okay, it was a double steal, but still. Impressive for a guy who will now be the starting left fielder with Adrian Gonzalez going on the DL (Cody Bellinger moves to first). Taylor has yet to play a full season in the bigs. Entering tonight, Taylor had a .293/.383/.490 line, with seven home runs and 24 RBI. In his last extended stretch, in 2014 with the Mariners, he hit .287/.347/.346 in 47 games.

The Dodgers won’t miss much with Taylor in the lineup, as Gonzalez has struggled. And hey, stealing home a few more times wouldn’t hurt, either. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters