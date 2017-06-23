It appears the Dodgers will be without young lefty Julio Urias until at least midway through next season. The team announced Friday that Urias will undergo anterior capsule surgery on his left shoulder.

Dodgers president Andrew Friedman told reporters, including Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times, the procedure requires 12 to 14 months of recovery, making a 2018 return to the big leagues a possibility.

Dave Roberts on Julio Urias: "When you're looking at 12-14 months, that's a long road to hoe." — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) June 24, 2017

The Dodgers southpaw complained of shoulder soreness in his last Triple-A start on June 10, prompting the team to place him on the 10-day disabled list and schedule an MRI. Despite the results last week showing nothing more than inflammation, the team had no timetable on when he would resume baseball activities. Now that timeline is abundantly clear.

Urias was sent down to the minors in May after going 0–2 with a 5.40 ERA in five starts with Los Angeles. He finished that stretch with more walks (14) than strikeouts (11). It seemed likely the team would recall Urias once again this season to bolster its starting rotation, but now may consider external options as the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline looms about five weeks away.