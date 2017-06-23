MLB

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias to undergo shoulder surgery, out for season

2:49 | MLB
Bobby Valentine: Mets should become sellers before trade deadline
Connor Grossman
33 minutes ago

It appears the Dodgers will be without young lefty Julio Urias until at least midway through next season. The team announced Friday that Urias will undergo anterior capsule surgery on his left shoulder.

Dodgers president Andrew Friedman told reporters, including Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times, the procedure requires 12 to 14 months of recovery, making a 2018 return to the big leagues a possibility.

The Dodgers southpaw complained of shoulder soreness in his last Triple-A start on June 10, prompting the team to place him on the 10-day disabled list and schedule an MRI. Despite the results last week showing nothing more than inflammation, the team had no timetable on when he would resume baseball activities. Now that timeline is abundantly clear.

MLB
Could Johnny Cueto, Sonny Gray be on the move once the trade deadline approaches?

Urias was sent down to the minors in May after going 0–2 with a 5.40 ERA in five starts with Los Angeles. He finished that stretch with more walks (14) than strikeouts (11). It seemed likely the team would recall Urias once again this season to bolster its starting rotation, but now may consider external options as the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline looms about five weeks away.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters