Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig had his one-game suspension for flipping off fans during a game in Cleveland rescinded, according to mutliple media reports.

Puig will instead make a charitable donation in lieu of starting the appeal process of his suspension.

Puig flashed the middle finger on both hands at fans sitting behind home plate during a June 13 game in Cleveland after hitting a home run in the second inning. He was later given a one-game suspension and fined an undisclosed amount.

Puig had said the Cleveland fans heckled him during the game, and added that he had "stooped" to their level.

Puig is hitting .251 with 14 home runs and 41 RBI this season for the NL-West leading Dodgers.