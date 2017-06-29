These are the five best contracts in baseball

After being designated for assignment by the Braves, Bartolo Colon could be in for a reunion with the Mets, according to Newsday’s David Lennon.

With the Mets continually plagued by injuries to their pitching staff, bringing back a familiar face in Colon, 44, who spent three seasons with the Mets from 2014–2016.

Colon was DFAed by Atlanta after posting an 8.14 ERA and a 2–8 record in 13 starts.

There’s some speculation the rotund hurler could be done for good, given the loss of effectiveness as he’s aged. But, perhaps, not yet.