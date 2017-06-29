MLB

Report: Mets interested in signing Bartolo Colon

1:28 | MLB
These are the five best contracts in baseball
Jeremy Woo
38 minutes ago

After being designated for assignment by the Braves, Bartolo Colon could be in for a reunion with the Mets, according to Newsday’s David Lennon.

With the Mets continually plagued by injuries to their pitching staff, bringing back a familiar face in Colon, 44, who spent three seasons with the Mets from 2014–2016.

Colon was DFAed by Atlanta after posting an 8.14 ERA and a 2–8 record in 13 starts.

There’s some speculation the rotund hurler could be done for good, given the loss of effectiveness as he’s aged. But, perhaps, not yet.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters