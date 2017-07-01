These are the five best contracts in baseball

Major League Baseball suspended Houston Astros pitcher David Paulino for 80 games without pay after violating the league's policy on using performance-enhancing drugs.

MLB said that Paulino tested positive for Boldenone and his suspension is effective immediately.

Paulino, a 23-year-old right hander from the Dominican Republic, made six starts this season. He posted a 2-0 record with a 6.52 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 29 innings.

Paulino was one of the Astros top farm hands before the season started, ranking No. 51 on Baseball America's Top 100 prospects of 2017.