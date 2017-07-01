MLB

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts suspended one game after altercation

1:28 | MLB
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dave Roberts was suspended one game and fined an undisclosed amount for his role in an altercation with the San Diego Padres during Friday night's game.

Both benches cleared in the second inning of the Dodgers' 10-4 victory over San Diego.

The trouble started in the bottom of the first when Dodgers starter Alex Wood started talking at Padres outfielder Jose Pirela, who was on second base.

After the inning ended, umpires Sam Holbrook and Greg Gibson spoke to Roberts and Padres manager Andy Green.

Wood reportedly told Gibson about Pirela, "If he gives away the signs again, I'm going to drill him."

Roberts and Green were ejected in the altercation, with Green and Wood receiving fines.

"There were some things that Andy directed at our player, and at some point I took exception," Roberts said after the game. "So I thought it was excessive, and I got emotional. As an opposing manager, to talk about the situation and agree or disagree with how the umpires handle it -- that's his opinion. But when you start pointed comments about a player, then I think I've got a problem with it."

Roberts will sit out tonight's game. The Dodgers enter the contest at 54–28 and in first place in the NL West. San Diego has the second–worst record in the National League.

