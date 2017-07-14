MLB

Philadelphia Phillies: F

(29–58, 22.5 games back in NL East, 21 games back in Wild Card): It was meant to be a rebuilding year in Philadelphia and that's what it's been. The Phils have the worst record in the bigs by five games and are the only team to not reach 30 wins. There have been a few nice performances here and there (Freddy Galvis, Tommy Joseph, Aaron Altherr, Pat Neshek) but it's been pretty negative in Philadelphia—and they're farther away from contention now than they were at the beginning of the year. —Jeremy Fuchs

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters