Philadelphia Phillies: F

(29–58, 22.5 games back in NL East, 21 games back in Wild Card): It was meant to be a rebuilding year in Philadelphia and that's what it's been. The Phils have the worst record in the bigs by five games and are the only team to not reach 30 wins. There have been a few nice performances here and there (Freddy Galvis, Tommy Joseph, Aaron Altherr, Pat Neshek) but it's been pretty negative in Philadelphia—and they're farther away from contention now than they were at the beginning of the year. —Jeremy Fuchs