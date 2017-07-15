Washington Nationals starting pitcher Joe Ross will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery on Wednesday in Texas, manager Dusty Baker told reporters.

Ross is 5–3 on the season with a 5.01 ERA and 68 strikeouts on the year. Ross exited his start on Sunday with "triceps tenderness" in his throwing elbow. He underwent an MRI on his throwing elbow.

The Nationals called up Austin Adams to replace Ross on the roster and add an arm in the bullpen. He had a 2.50 ERA in 28 appearances with Syracuse in Triple A. The Nationals could turn to A.J. Cole, Jacob Tuner or Edwin Jackson to fill in for Ross in the rotation.

The Nationals are 53–36 and sit atop the National League East standings.