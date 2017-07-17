MLB

1. Los Angeles Dodgers (64–29, plus-172, LT: 1)

They’ve won nine games in a row. They own the best record in baseball. They’re 55–18 since calling up wunderkind slugger Cody Bellinger.

Now here’s the craziest stat of all, one that’s been closely tracked by the excellent L.A. Times baseball columnist Bill Shaikin: Since June 7, the Dodgers have lost exactly one game against a National League opponent. And they brought the tying run to the plate late in that one game too.

What looked like the most compelling division race in all of baseball has become the biggest runaway in the National League in a span of just a month. After 29 years without a World Series victory, the cycle of losing might soon finally end.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters