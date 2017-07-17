1. Los Angeles Dodgers (64–29, plus-172, LT: 1)

They’ve won nine games in a row. They own the best record in baseball. They’re 55–18 since calling up wunderkind slugger Cody Bellinger.

Now here’s the craziest stat of all, one that’s been closely tracked by the excellent L.A. Times baseball columnist Bill Shaikin: Since June 7, the Dodgers have lost exactly one game against a National League opponent. And they brought the tying run to the plate late in that one game too.

What looked like the most compelling division race in all of baseball has become the biggest runaway in the National League in a span of just a month. After 29 years without a World Series victory, the cycle of losing might soon finally end.