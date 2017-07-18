MLB

Kyle Schwarber and a revitalized rotation will lead the Cubs to the NL Central title

With their offense, defense and rotation all having regressed significantly from last year's stellar performances, the defending champions' 43-45 first-half record left them 5 1/2 games behind the upstart Brewers at the All-Star break. Last Thursday's acquisition of Jose Quintana from the White Sox and the pending return of Kyle Hendricks should bolster a unit that's been lit for a 4.58 ERA this year, up from 2.96 last year.

Meanwhile, Schwarber has gone 6-for-26 with three doubles and two homers since returning from a two-week Triple A refresher course, and while his overall batting line is still a cringeworthy .177/.297/.399, the trend arrow is at least pointing in the right direction. The bet here is that everything is about to click into place for the 22-year-old slugger, and that the Cubs will get a chance to defend their title in October.  

REITER: Kyle Schwarber and the scout who signed him have special bond

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters