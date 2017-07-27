MLB

Braves Send Shortstop Dansby Swanson to Triple-A

1:28 | MLB
These are the five best contracts in baseball
Scooby Axson
34 minutes ago

The Atlanta Braves optioned rookie shortstop Dansby Swanson to Triple-A Gwinnett, the team announced.

Swanson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 MLB draft, is batting .213 with six homers and 35 RBIs in 95 games this eeason. He has only three hits since the All-Star break.

The Braves acquired Swanson, pitcher Aaron Blair and infielder Ender Inciarte from the Arizona Diamondbacks in a 2015 trade that also sent Shelby Miller to Arizona.

The team also optioned Blair to Triple-A after Wednesday's loss to 10–3 loss to Arizona after he was tagged for five runs in three innings.

Atlanta (48–52) is 12.5 games back of the first place Washington Nationals in the NL East.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters