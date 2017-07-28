These are the five best contracts in baseball

The Red Sox will place lefthander David Price on the disabled list with an elbow injury, according to multiple reports.

Price, 31, will reportedly miss Friday’s start against the Royals and be replaced by Brian Johnson.

The elbow issues cropped up earlier this week, and Price reportedly had an MRI on Thursday, but it’s unclear how far back the problem runs.

Price missed the first two months of the season with an arm injury that was never officially specified.

The Red Sox are 56–47 and a half-game up on the Yankees in the AL East. Price is 5–3 with a 3.82 ERA in 11 starts this season.