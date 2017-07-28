MLB

Royals: Danny Duffy

Lorenzo Cain, Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas are the best that Kansas City has to offer, but with all three headed for free agency this off-season, they would be available for the right price. It’s harder to imagine the Royals moving Duffy, though. The 28-year-old lefty had a breakout season last year, posting a 3.51 ERA and 124 ERA+ and striking out 188 in 179 2/3 innings and has been nearly as good this year, though he’s seen his strikeout and innings totals drop (the latter due to an oblique injury that sidelined him for a month). He’s the ace of the Royals’ rotation, and he’ll be around through the 2022 season thanks to a very affordable five-year, $65 million extension signed in ‘16.

