Dodgers: Corey Seager

Cody Bellinger is the flavor of the year in Los Angeles, thanks to the rookie first baseman’s 28 home runs at the tender age of 21. But how easily we forget Seager, a patient hitter with a swing made for ripping line drives and a good glove at one of the game’s most important positions. And he’s only 23 years old. Seager vs. Bellinger is arguably the toughest choice of any contender, but I’ll go with the former, who has all the tools to become one of the best shortstops the game has ever seen.

