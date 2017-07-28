The second half of the MLB season is underway and rumors are flying about deals that could be made days before Monday's non-waiver trade deadline.

As teams scramble to get a foothold of their positions in their respective divisions, injuries have already derailed some teams potential at a postseason berth.

So far, the White Sox appear to be the biggest sellers so far trading Jose Quintana to the Cubs and dealing Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to Yankees.

Check out the latest news and rumors from around the league.

Rumors and News

• The Texas Rangers telling teams they will deal pitcher Yu Darvish. (Ken Rosenthal, Fox Sports)

• The Brewers have shown interest in Mets veteran outfielder Curtis Granderson, but talks have not advanced. Ken Rosenthal, Fox Sports)

• The Cleveland Indians have reached out to the Detroit Tigers about closer Justin Wilson. (Jerry Crasnick, ESPN.com)

• The Nationals have scouted Cardinals outfielder Tommy Pham and reliever Trevor Rosenthal. (Jon Morosi, MLB.com)

• Yankees believed to be front-runners for A's right-hander Sonny Gray, with Oakland asking for two top prospects, Clint Frazier and Gleyber Torres, in return. (Jon Heyman, FanRag Sports)

• The Tampa Bay Rays are "open to offers" on second baseman Brad Miller and shortstop Tim Beckham. (Jerry Crasnick, ESPN.com)

Injuries

• Washington Nationals placed pitcher Stephen Strasburg on the 10-day disabled list with right elbow nerve impingement. Move is retroactive to July 24.

• Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Avisail Garcia on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained right thumb. Move is retroactive to July 26.

• San Diego Padres placed catcher Austin Hedges on the 10-day disabled list with a concussion.

• Washington Nationals placed outfielder Ryan Raburn on the 10-day disabled list with a left trapezius strain. Move is retroactive to July 23.

• San Diego Padres transferred pitcher Jarred Cosart from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list with a strained right elbow.