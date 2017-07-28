MLB

Nationals: Bryce Harper

Harper’s contract status—he has just two more years under contract in D.C. before he heads out for the biggest payday in MLB history—complicates this, but in the end, he’s still Washington’s most valuable player by a mile. The 24-year-old is back in MVP form with a ludicrous .338/.439/.648 line, putting him ahead of Anthony Rendon (who is producing similar numbers but is three years older) and Trea Turner (a game-changer on the bases and a good defender, but who needs to prove his 2016 outburst on offense is legitimate).

