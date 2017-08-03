Record: 56–53, .514

Standings: 2.5 behind in NL Central, 6 behind in wild card

Playoff Odds: 16.0%

A 5–12 skid has pushed the Brewers out of first place, and their offense is sputtering since the break, averaging just 3.47 runs per game. Second baseman Jonathan Villar, who enjoyed a breakout 2016 season, is hitting just .216/.276/.338 for a 59 OPS+ overall and even worse than that in the second half. Phillips is hitting a solid .292/.335/.436 for a 100 OPS+, and while his defense isn't what it used to be, it's solid enough. With the Reds covering $13 million of his $14 million salary, he's a cheap addition, which is why he won't get far once the claims come in.