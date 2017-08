Record: 53–54, .495

Standings: 4.5 behind in NL Central, 7.5 behind in wild card

Playoff Odds: 15.0%

The Cardinals are on the outskirts of the playoff hunt in part because both Randal Grichuk (88 OPS+) and Stephen Piscotty (89 OPS+) have disappointed. Granderson's overall numbers aren't great (.224/.329/.444, 101 OPS+), but set aside his dreadful April and the 36-year-old pending free agent is hitting a robust .263/.386/.536 with 12 homers since.