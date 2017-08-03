Record: 61–46, .470

Standings: 14 behind in NL West, 6 ahead in NL wild card

Playoff Odds: 90.1%

Nick Ahmed was already out until at least late August due to a right hand fracture, and now Chris Owings is out until late September with a fractured right middle finger. Ketel Marte's done decent work filling in, but Cozart—a strong defender who's enjoying a career year with the bat—would be a significant upgrade. Unfortunately for the Diamondbacks, he's inexpensive enough ($5.35 million this year, his final one before free agency) that a contender with a worse record such as the Brewers needn't be shy about putting in a claim.