WATCH: Red Sox Turn Triple-Play vs. Cardinals

The Red Sox turned a triple play against the Cardinals on Tuesday night.

With the Cards trailing 1-0, Paul DeJong started the top of the fourth inning with a single, and Dexter Fowler also singled to set the Cardinals up with first-and-second and nobody out. Yadier Molina lunged at a bad pitch and hit a grounder almost directly at the third-base bag, essentially leading Rafael Devers into starting the triple play.

🚨 TRIPLE PLAY ALERT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/i7eXL33Io6 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 16, 2017

That's about as routine as you'll ever see a triple play look. It's the fifth triple-play of the season, and the first the Red Sox have turned since 2011.