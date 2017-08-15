MLB

WATCH: Red Sox Turn Triple-Play vs. Cardinals

Daniel Rapaport
35 minutes ago

The Red Sox turned a triple play against the Cardinals on Tuesday night. 

With the Cards trailing 1-0, Paul DeJong started the top of the fourth inning with a single, and Dexter Fowler also singled to set the Cardinals up with first-and-second and nobody out. Yadier Molina lunged at a bad pitch and hit a grounder almost directly at the third-base bag, essentially leading Rafael Devers into starting the triple play. 

That's about as routine as you'll ever see a triple play look. It's the fifth triple-play of the season, and the first the Red Sox have turned since 2011. 

