Watch: Rangers' Joey Gallo And Matt Bush Collide, Exit Game Early
Texas Rangers third baseman Joey Gallo and pitcher Matt Bush exited Sunday afternoon's game against the Chicago White Sox and entered MLB's concussion protocol after colliding on an infield pop-up.
Bush suffered a right knee bruise while Gallo had some swelling in his nose and upper lip. Gallo will have precautionary x-rays on his nose and cheekbone.
Watch the collision below:
Here's the collision that knocked Joey Gallo and Matt Bush out of today's game vs. the White Sox. Ouch. pic.twitter.com/oQxzyhRmHO— FOX 4 Sports (@KDFWsports) August 20, 2017
Gallo has 35 home runs on the season with a .205 batting average and 65 RBIs. Bush has a 3.04 ERA with 10 saves and 53 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched this season.