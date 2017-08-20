Texas Rangers third baseman Joey Gallo and pitcher Matt Bush exited Sunday afternoon's game against the Chicago White Sox and entered MLB's concussion protocol after colliding on an infield pop-up.

Bush suffered a right knee bruise while Gallo had some swelling in his nose and upper lip. Gallo will have precautionary x-rays on his nose and cheekbone.

Watch the collision below:

Here's the collision that knocked Joey Gallo and Matt Bush out of today's game vs. the White Sox. Ouch. pic.twitter.com/oQxzyhRmHO — FOX 4 Sports (@KDFWsports) August 20, 2017

Gallo has 35 home runs on the season with a .205 batting average and 65 RBIs. Bush has a 3.04 ERA with 10 saves and 53 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched this season.