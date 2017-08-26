MLB

Mets' Yoenis Cespedes Headed for DL With Hamstring Injury

New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes is headed for another stint on the disabled list, and this time it could cost him the rest of the season.

Cespedes left Friday's game against the Washington Nationals in the first inning after injuring his right hamstring.

Cesepdes was attempting to score from second base on a Dominic Smith's single to center field and pulled up after rounding third base.

It is Cesepdes' second hamstring injury this season as he sat out six weeks with a left hamstring injury.

General manager Sandy Alderson said this latest injury is "similar in location and severity to the one on the left side" he sustained in April.

"It's been very frustrating because I know how much work I've put into this offseason to come in ready this year," Cespedes said. "This one in particular was so frustrating because I think right before this I had felt the best I had felt all season long."

Cespedes, who is in the first season of a four-year, $110 million deal, is hitting .292 with 17 home runs and 42 RBIs in 81 games for the Mets.

New York is 20.5 games out of first place in the NL East with 35 games remaining.

"Of course I'm going to work hard to try to come back as soon as I can," Cespedes said. "But I'm not going to push myself to come back if I'm not 100 percent."

