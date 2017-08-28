MLB

The Five Must-Watch Series in MLB for the Week of Aug. 28

Jon Tayler
an hour ago

Looking for the must-watch series in baseball? Every week, we’ll highlight the five matchups you can’t miss around the league and give you the lowdown on what’s at stake as the teams square off.

Indians vs. Yankees (Aug. 28–30)

Both Cleveland and New York come into this series surging. The Indians finished off a three-game sweep of the Royals this weekend with a third straight shutout, increasing their AL Central advantage to 6 1/2 games over the Twins in the process. The Yankees, meanwhile, took two of three from Seattle to strengthen their wild-card position and narrow the gap in the AL East. Best of all, this three-game set between would-be contenders opens with a matchup of Cy Young hopefuls, as Corey Kluber faces Luis Severino. Don't miss any of the action in the Bronx; get your tickets here.

Rays vs. Royals (Aug. 28–30)

Division dreams are dead for Tampa Bay and Kansas City, but both still have a shot at the wild card, with the Royals 2 1/2 games back of the second spot and the Rays another half game behind them. This series could be make or break for either squad. Be sure to catch this three-game set in Kansas City.

Cardinals vs. Brewers (Aug. 29–31)

Does either of St. Louis or Milwaukee have a chance at the NL Central crown? This series will go a long way toward determining which team still has a shot at catching the Cubs for first place, with the second-place Brewers playing host to the third-place Cardinals for three crucial games. It's also a good chance for either team to improve its wild-card standing, with both trailing the Rockies for the second spot. Get your tickets to this one now.

Red Sox vs. Yankees (Aug. 31–Sept. 3)

This will be the final meeting of the year between these long-time rivals, with the Red Sox clinging to a slim lead in the AL East. The division will be on the line in this four-game set: Can Boston vanquish New York to move closer to its second straight AL East title, or will the Yankees topple the Sox to take back the top spot for the first time since 2012? This is one series you can't miss.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies (Sept. 1–3)

The D-Backs and Rockies are neck-and-neck in the NL wild-card race but holding a good-sized lead on the Brewers, Marlins and Cardinals, which means this will likely be a preview of October's one-game play-in, but that doesn't make this weekend series in Arizona any less compelling. If you like high-scoring action and home runs aplenty, as well as a matchup between NL MVP contenders Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, then this is the series for you. Grab your tickets while you can.

