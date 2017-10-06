Watch: Indians Erase Five-Run Deficit With Pair of Epic Homers

Francisco Lindor hit a grand slam to make it 8-7, and Jay Bruce took care of the rest.

Connor Grossman
October 06, 2017

It didn't take long for this postseason to unveil an instant classic between the Yankees and Indians in Game 2 of the ALDS.

Before digesting how Cleveland overcame an 8-3 deficit heading into the sixth inning, know that AL Cy Young favorite Corey Kluber endured his worst start of the year Friday evening. He exited with two outs in the third inning after allowing a three-run home run to Aaron Hicks, staking the Yankees to an 6-3 lead. All six runs were tagged to Kluber, who had combined to allow six runs in his last seven starts.

The Indians got to work after a two-run big fly by Greg Bird pushed New York's lead to five. CC Sabathia was removed after walking the leadoff hitter in the sixth inning and getting one out. Chad Green entered and allowed a two-out double to Yon Gomes before barely hitting Lonnie Chisenhall on his batting glove. The controversial hit-by-pitch wasn't challenged by the Yankees, setting up Francisco Lindor for the most dramatic moment of the playoffs up to that point:

Two innings later, with David Robertson on the mound, Jay Bruce delivered the equalizer. 

Whatever the final result, Yankees and Indians fans are going to be discussing this game for quite awhile.

