How to Watch Astros vs. Yankees: ALCS Game 7 Time, Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Game 7 of the American League Championship Series between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros.

By Daniel Rapaport
October 21, 2017

Well, it all comes down to this. 

The Yankees and Astros face off on Saturday night in Game 7 of the ALCS, with the winner advancing to face the Dodgers in the World Series. 

The series has taken a number of different turns. Houston jumped out to a 2-0 lead with shut-down pitching performances from Dallas Keuchel and Justin Verlander, but the Yankees' bats got hot back in New York. The Yankees won all three games at home to get within one win of their first World Series berth since 2009.

With Houston's back against the wall, Justin Verlander delivered again, pitching seven shutout innings as Houston won 7-1. 

C.C. Sabathia takes the mound for New York tonight. Sabathia pitched six innings of shutout ball in Game 3 and posted a 3.69 ERA this season.

Charlie Morton gets the nod for the Astros, and he'll need to pitch much better than he did in Game 3 if Houston is to make the World Series. In that game, Morton gave up seven earned runs in just 3 2/3 innings of work. 

See how to watch Game 7 below. 

How to Watch

Game Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Watch live on Fox Sports Go or Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

