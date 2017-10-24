Watch: Dodgers' Chris Taylor Clubs Homer on Dallas Keuchel's First Pitch of World Series Game 1

Chris Taylor homered on the first pitch the Dodgers saw in the World Series since 1988. 

By Daniel Rapaport
October 24, 2017

As you may have heard, the Dodgers are in the World Series for the first time since 1988. Surely there were some nerves in the dugout before the game, with a crowd so hyped up and Astros ace Dallas Keuchel on the mound. 

A great way to dull these nerves is to HIT A DAMN HOME RUN ON THE FIRST PITCH YOUR TEAM HAS SEEN IN THE WORLD SERIES IN ALMOST 30 YEARS.

Enter the beautifully free-swinging Chris Taylor. 

That should get the crowd into it. 

Statcast projected the blast at 447 feet with an exit velocity of more than 106 miles per hour. The ball is carrying in Los Angeles, as the temperature at first pitch was above 90 degrees.

