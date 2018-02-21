All 30 Major League teams will wear Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School baseball caps before their Spring Training openers to honor the victims of last week's school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

The Miami Marlins originally announced their intention to wear the caps, but MLB decided to let all the teams wear them after more than half the clubs put in a request.

Players can wear them during pregame and also during their games on Friday. The Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers will wear the caps on Saturday for their openers.

Seventeen students and faculty members died and 14 others were injured during the shooting at the high school located about 50 miles north of Marlins Park.

"It's a tragedy. It was a tragedy that hit the state of Florida, where we have two teams, but obviously has very specific baseball connections," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said. "Really a very strong sentiment among the clubs that this was the appropriate thing to do immediately."

The caps will be signed by the players and auctioned off to raise money for the victims and their families.