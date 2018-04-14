Rightfielder Mookie Betts Leaves With Bruised Left Foot; X-Rays Negative

Red Sox rightfielder Mookie Betts has left Saturday’s game against Baltimore after he collided with Orioles catcher Chance Sisco on a close play.

By Associated Press
April 14, 2018

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox rightfielder Mookie Betts has left Saturday’s game against Baltimore with a bruised left foot a couple of innings after he collided with Orioles catcher Chance Sisco on a close play.

The team announced that X-rays were negative and he’s day to day.

Betts came around to score on Andrew Benintendi’s first-inning double off the Green Monster, sliding hard into the plate and banging left legs with Sisco’s shin guard as he reached across the plate to grab a relay throw.

Betts stayed on his knees in apparent pain for a few seconds before getting up slowly and hobbling to the dugout. He stayed in the game and fouled out in his next at-bat in the third before being replaced by Blake Swihart at the beginning of the following inning.

The 25-year-old Betts was off to a fast start for the surging Red Sox, hitting .353 in the leadoff spot with two homers and 10 RBIs.

