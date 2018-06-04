New York Yankees MLB Draft Picks: 2018 Round-by-Round Results

How will the Yankees use their picks in the 2018 MLB draft? We're tracking every pick here.

By Scooby Axson
June 04, 2018

The New York Yankees can only improve with its youth movement with the selections they have in this year's MLB draft.

The Bronx Bombers have a roster full of talent under the age of 30, including Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez, Giancarlo Stanton, Gleyber Torres, Greg Bird and Miguel Andujar. On their 40-man roster, New York has only two position players and five pitchers 30 years of age or older. Their best relievers Dellin Betances and Aroldis Chapman are only 30 and the team's emerging ace Luis Severino is 24.

Here's the full list of picks the Yankees hold in the 2018 MLB draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 23 (No. 23 overall)

Round 2, Pick 61

Round 3, Pick 97

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)