MLBPA's Tony Clark: Universal DH Idea Gaining Momentum, Players Discussing

Could we see a designated hitter in the National League?

By Nihal Kolur
July 17, 2018

While speaking to members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America on Tuesday, MLB Players Association chief Tony Clark said that the universal use of the designated hitter across leagues is "gaining momentum" against the players.

"Players are talking about it more than they have in the past," Clark said, via MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Currently, the National League contains a large following advocating for pitchers to hit. Although many American League fans prefer the excitement and additional hitting of the designated hitter, the classic feel of NL lineups appeal to others. Regardless, any decision made by the MLBPA will surely upset a number of fans.

However, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred believes changes will be difficult to implement and will take time.

Clark also spoke about last year's slow free agent market.

“What the players saw last offseason was that their free-agent rights were under attack on what has been the bedrock of our system,” Clark said.

He added that they “have some very difficult decisions to make.”

Whether its in the form of grievances or a reworking of the collective bargaining agreements within the league, we may be seeing some distinct changes in the MLB landscape very soon.

