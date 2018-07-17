While speaking to members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America on Tuesday, MLB Players Association chief Tony Clark said that the universal use of the designated hitter across leagues is "gaining momentum" against the players.

"Players are talking about it more than they have in the past," Clark said, via MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Currently, the National League contains a large following advocating for pitchers to hit. Although many American League fans prefer the excitement and additional hitting of the designated hitter, the classic feel of NL lineups appeal to others. Regardless, any decision made by the MLBPA will surely upset a number of fans.

However, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred believes changes will be difficult to implement and will take time.

Commissioner Rob Manfred on universal DH: "If you get rid of the DH in the National League, there is a brand of baseball that is done. I think there is going to be some hesitation with respect to that." — John Shea (@JohnSheaHey) July 17, 2018

Manfred on concept of DH in both leagues: MLBPA has been receptive since 1987 but "the most likely outcome remains the status quo." — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) July 17, 2018

Clark also spoke about last year's slow free agent market.

“What the players saw last offseason was that their free-agent rights were under attack on what has been the bedrock of our system,” Clark said.

He added that they “have some very difficult decisions to make.”

Whether its in the form of grievances or a reworking of the collective bargaining agreements within the league, we may be seeing some distinct changes in the MLB landscape very soon.