MLB Trade Rumors: Reds Make Matt Harvey Top Trade Priority

Which contending teams will shake up their roster and make a deal before the trade deadline?

By Scooby Axson
July 24, 2018

The MLB trade deadline is a little more than a week away as the second half of the season gets underway.

The race to make moves before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline is on, and teams in the contention looking to pick up a big bat or solidify their starting rotation for a playoff run are making calls around the league.

The biggest name of the summer trade market is gone after All–Star shortstop Manny Machado was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers from the Orioles. But while that deal is complete, others are expected in the week ahead.

The Mets made a splash on Saturday by trading Jeurys Familia to the Oakland Athletics for two minor leaguers and international bonus pool money.

Speculation still surrounds the Mets, as they could possibly trade Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard before the deadline.

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league:

• The Reds have made trading pitcher Matt Harvey their top priority. The Mariners and Brewers have made inquiries on Harvey. (Jerry Crasnick, ESPN.com)

• The Astros, Cubs, and Yankees are each trying to acquire Orioles reliever Zach Britton. (Brittany Ghiroli, MLB.com)

• Twins third baseman Eduardo Escobar was removed from Monday's game early as he is on the trading block. (Jon Heyman, FanCred Sports)

• Cole Hamels of the Rangers is being pursued by the Braves and Nationals. Hamels was tagged for seven runs in five innings in a loss to the Oakland Athletics on Monday. (Jon Paul Morosi, MLB.com)

• The Tampa Rays have been getting calls on pitchers Chris Archer and Nathan Eovaldi. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

• The Philadelphia Phillies has been talking to the Blue Jays about veteran Curtis Granderson. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Mets are receiving some interest in outfielder Jose Bautista and catcher Devin Mesoraco. (Mike Puma, New York Post)

