The Red Sox look to take full control of their American League Championship Series lead when the team takes on the Astros in Game 4 on Wednesday night.

Boston won its second consecutive game of the series on Tuesday night in a dominant 8-2 performance to take a 2-1 series lead. Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi, Rafael Devers, Brock Holt, Sandy Leon and Jackie Bradley Jr. all scored for the Red Sox. Steve Pearce contributed to Boston's offense with two runs of his own. Former AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello will start for the Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. Porcello had a scoreless eigth inning in Game 2 and is 1-0 with an ERA of 1.35 so far this postseason.

The Astros' Game 3 loss was only the team's second defeat at home in their past 12 playoff games since the start of last season. Charlie Morton's Game 4 start will be his first since throwing three innings in Houston's regular season finale on Sept. 30. Morton has started twice against the Red Sox this year, going 1-1 with a 6.97 ERA.

First pitch from Minute Maid Park in Houston is slated for 8:39 p.m. ET.

How to watch:

Time: Wednesday Oct. 17, 8:39 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.